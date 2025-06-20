Marketplace®

Jun 20, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review – Trump's mobile venture, online data brokers used to target MN victims, and an OpenAI-Microsoft breakup

Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, joins Marketplace's Nova Safo on "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

OpenAI and Microsoft are reportedly caught up in protracted behind-the-scenes negotiations that are in danger of boiling over into public conflict. Plus, prosecutors say the man accused of assassinating a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker used online data brokers to help target his victims.

But first, the Trump Organization unveiled a new venture this week: a mobile service and a smartphone. The device is what got a lot of attention — said to cost $499 and be made in the United States. It didn't take long for analysts and tech industry experts to challenge that claim. Marketplace's Nova Safo is joined by Natasha Mascarenhas at The Information, who explains why.

