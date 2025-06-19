Marketplace®

The number of homes selling above asking price hit a low not seen since spring 2020. Plus: Oklahoma schools tackle gambling addictions in the classroom and a ballet shoe company struggles with tariffs and a warehouse fire.
The Trump administration's downsizing plans create ripple effects beyond job losses, putting essential services like daycare on federal properties at risk.
As more states adopt personal finance education requirements, they are tailoring the classwork to help students navigate their local economies.
One reason? More inventory.
A Pennsylvania pointe shoe company lost everything in a warehouse fire. U.S. trade policy is making starting over even harder.
Colin Huffman, a member of the U.S. curling team, discusses how he makes money as an Olympian.
no/vox