Online coverage of anti-ICE protest split by political lenses

Protests in Southern California and around the country over raids targeting undocumented immigrants played out differently on social media depending on the person or the platform.

They’re peaceful — look at the family-friendly atmosphere.

They’re violent — Los Angeles is in flames.

These competing narratives underline the hyper-siloed nature of online discourse and the power of misinformation.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Renee DiResta, associate research professor at Georgetown University about how protest discourse has been playing out online.

