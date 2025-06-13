Marketplace®

The economic position of the baby boomer generation has long been the envy of younger ones in the United States. But the tides may be turning as the Trump administration seeks deep cuts to social benefits that older Americans rely on. We’ll get into it. And, Kimberly joins the show from the National Press Club in Washington D.C., to make us smarter about how the GOP’s reconciliation bill could impact the richest and poorest Americans. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today: