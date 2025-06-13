Bytes: Week in Review - Apple WWDC 2025, a tentative AI contract for video game actors and pioneering designer Bill Atkinson dies at 74

Today on “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” we're looking at Apple's latest software and operating system updates. Also, there's a tentative labor deal between video game actors and studios. And we'll remember legendary Apple software engineer Bill Atkinson, who died at the age of 74.

We begin with Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference which came and went this week with some mixed reactions.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, Columnist for The Information, to get her take on this year’s WWDC.

