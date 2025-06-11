There's a trial run taking place over a type of digital wallet for data. Consumers are in control, and they can sell their data to the highest bidder. This trial run is taking place in Brazil, the first country to try something like this on a national scale.

Here's the concept: Give participants a data wallet — a dWallet, they call it — and, as people go about their lives — buy something at a store, surf the web — data accumulates. Others bid to purchase that data and consumers decide if to sell, and for how much.

Will this bring in serious cash? Will it promote data privacy? Maybe. Maybe not. It's a pilot right now that'll inform a bill that could become law.

To find out more, Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Sao Paolo-based journalist Gabriel Daros. He's been covering the story for the news site Rest of World.

