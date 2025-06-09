Marketplace®

Consumer debt did rise in April, but we aren’t sounding the alarm quite yet. Plus, bikes, Warner Bros. Discovery and more from our trip to Utah.
Credit card and other debt rose fast in April, but low unemployment means most Americans are still spending.
The COVID-era boom and bust cycle left many bike brands with too much inventory. Then, tariffs added a new layer of uncertainty.
Its older cable networks will go into one company, its streaming services and movie empire another.
In Eagle Mountain, commercial development hasn’t kept up with population growth. So you might get your hair cut or your dog groomed at someone’s house.