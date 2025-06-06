Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Marketplace Tech

Jun 6, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review – Meta’s nuclear power deal, Florida’s social media law barred, and a bet to make AI less human

Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace’s Nova Safo for “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Yoshua Bengio, one of the so-called godfathers of AI, wants it to be less human. Plus, a federal judge temporarily blocked a law in Florida that would ban kids under 14 from getting social media accounts.

But first, Meta announced an energy deal with one of the country's biggest operators of nuclear reactors. Marketplace’s Nova Safo is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at the venture capital firm Collab Capital, to break down these tech stories from the week.

More on everything we talked about

Meta and Constellation Partner on Clean Energy Project” from Meta

Meta becomes the latest big tech company turning to nuclear power for AI needs” from Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Florida from enforcing social media ban for kids while lawsuit continues” from Associated Press

AI pioneer Bengio launches $30M nonprofit to rethink safety” from Axios

The catastrophic risks of AI — and a safer path” from TED Talk

