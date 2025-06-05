Turnover could be a sign of a healthy economy, but it depends on whether laid-off workers are able to find new jobs. Plus: The cost of decoupling the U.S. economy from China, and more from Kai’s visit to Utah County.
Employers have laid off at least 700,000 more workers so far this year than at the same point last year.
A population with lots of young families creates business opportunities, but Utah County’s frugality presents obstacles too.
Despite ongoing trade talks, detangling the American and Chinese economies still seems to be the end goal for the Trump administration. However, the process will cost billions and take years.
Reddit's content is a gold mine for teaching AI to sound human — and Reddit isn’t about to let it go for free.