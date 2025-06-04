U.S. doubles tariffs on steel and aluminum

The White House raised tariffs on imported metals to 50% on Wednesday. Plus, federal funding cuts hit the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.
The exemption hinges on a bilateral agreement signed between the two back in May. That deal would remove sector specific tariffs altogether, but it's not a done deal yet.
A new report from payroll processing firm ADP shows that just 37,000 more people were getting paychecks in May. That's a third of what was forecast. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, joins us to discuss.
The Conservatory was using its grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to offer free and low-cost music lessons to low-income kids.