AI-generated deepfakes are everywhere on social media. Now, you can take a test developed by Northwestern University to see how well you spot them.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo took the test, sifting through a bunch of real and fake images. He got five out of six right, which is the average in a study Northwestern conducted. Lead researcher Matt Groh also helped develop a litmus test, a series of things to look for to spot deepfakes.

