What if government data becomes untrustworthy?

It won’t be good for businesses that need to predict tomorrow’s economy. Plus, the warehousing sector, hard versus soft data and Utah’s booming culture of entrepreneurship.
Warehousers are reluctant to build new capacity because nobody really knows what’s likely to happen going forward.
GDP and other hard data are more comprehensive and focus on the past. While anecdotal evidence is more fickle, but can show early signs of an economic shift.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Laura Veldkamp at the Columbia Graduate School of Business about the implications of consolidating federal statistical agencies, per the GOP budget request.
In a startup hotspot, we visit one building that showcases hundreds of Utah County entrepreneurs.