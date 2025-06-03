Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jun 3, 2025

What if government data becomes untrustworthy?

It won’t be good for businesses that need to predict tomorrow’s economy. Plus, the warehousing sector, hard versus soft data and Utah’s booming culture of entrepreneurship.

Download
What if government data becomes untrustworthy?
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team