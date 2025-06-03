Brain-computer interfaces or BCI's have made real gains in recent years. This technology has enabled people with paralysis to move prosthetic limbs or type out communication using computer implants in their brains.

Now, some neurotech startups are hoping to bring their implants to a larger market by making them less invasive. Several have received FDA approval to start clinical trials in people, according to Christopher Mims, a tech journalist at The Wall Street Journal who recently wrote about the BCI landscape.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Mims to learn more.

More on this

“Coming to a brain near you: A tiny computer” - from The Wall Street Journal

“Elon Musk’s Neuralink raises fresh cash at $9B valuation” - from Semafor

“Valve CEO Gabe Newell’s Neuralink competitor is expecting its first brain chip this year” - from The Verge

“Controlling a video game with your mind isn’t just science fiction” - from Marketplace Tech