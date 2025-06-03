Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Marketplace Morning Report

Jun 3, 2025

Tariffs and economic growth, both globally and at the checkout line

Global economic growth will fall below 3% this year, according to the OECD. Plus: how steel and aluminum tariffs could drive up grocery prices.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

