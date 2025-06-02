Marketplace®

The answer may surprise you (and depend on who you ask). Plus, the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” gets a Byrd bath, and we visit one of the youngest counties in the U.S.
Looking back at the first Trump administration’s tariff policy might give some insight on where trade policy is or isn’t headed. But don’t expect firm answers.
The so-called Byrd Rule lets bills pass the upper chamber with simple majorities, but it limits those bills to budgetary matters.
Utah County has low unemployment, high rates of entrepreneurship, and lots of young workers. Is that replicable elsewhere?