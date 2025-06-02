Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jun 2, 2025

How many trade wars are we in right now?

The answer may surprise you (and depend on who you ask). Plus, the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” gets a Byrd bath, and we visit one of the youngest counties in the U.S.

Download
How many trade wars are we in right now?
Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

How many trade wars are we in right now?