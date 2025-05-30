Where's the job market headed?

We give a preview of the employment data out next week. Plus, Evan Osnos discusses his new book, “The Haves and Have-Yachts: Dispatches on the Ultrarich.”
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks about the latest tariff news, the May personal consumption expenditure report, consumer spending and more with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Courtenay Brown at Axios for the Weekly Wrap.
Prices have gone up nearly 30% in the last decade. And big families are feeling the strain.
Next week's May jobs report is expected to show steady employment growth and continued low unemployment.
