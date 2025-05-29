With a key tariff strategy blocked, the White House eyes alternatives

Presidents have other tariff powers, using legal strategies with stronger track records. Also on the show, why more women are opting for single motherhood over the challenges of dating.
The Trump administration's tariffs were supposed to help offset the cost of tax cuts, and expansion to tax cuts, that Congress is now trying to go through in its reconciliation process. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, joins us to discuss.
Homes constructed or retrofitted to better withstand intense wind and rain had fewer insurance claims after Hurricane Sally hit the state in 2020.
As the challenges of finding the right partner grow, more women in their late 30s to mid-40s are choosing to become single moms via fertility treatments — despite the hefty costs.