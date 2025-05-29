Marketplace®

Marketplace Morning Report

May 29, 2025

With a key tariff strategy blocked, the White House eyes alternatives

Presidents have other tariff powers, using legal strategies with stronger track records. Also on the show, why more women are opting for single motherhood over the challenges of dating.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

