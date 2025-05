Elon Musk is leaving his post at the government cost and personnel cutting group, DOGE. Activist investors in his electric car company, Tesla, are demanding he refocus and work a 40 hour week in return for his pay package. And a federal judge ruled this week that Musk is actually the head of DOGE and not just an advisor, which undermines the legal authority of DOGE. The North America editor for our partners at the BBC, Sarah Smith, is following this.

