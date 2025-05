After the S&P went up 2% on Tuesday, the talk among market participants is a sense — perhaps unfounded in reality — that the big Trump tariff shocks are now behind us. This after sudden new tariffs on Europe were quickly delayed for some weeks. With Memorial Day behind us, is it time to relax for the summer and set portfolios on "cruise control" until Labor Day? Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, thinks otherwise.

