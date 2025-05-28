In late April, details came to light about a covert experiment conducted on unsuspecting Reddit users on the debate forum known as r/changemyview.

Researchers at the University of Zurich unleashed AI chatbots posing as real humans on the forum to test their powers of persuasion. They had invented backstories like a rape survivor or a Black man opposed to Black Lives Matter.

What they didn't have was consent. The experiment violated Reddit Terms of Service, forum rules and, critics say, academic research standards. The researchers who notified Reddit of the experiment after the fact have since apologized and said they won't publish the results. Reddit says it's increasing efforts to verify users are human.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Mohammad Hosseini, a professor at Northwestern's medical school, about the potential harms that could come from a study like this one.

