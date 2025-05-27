Marketplace®

May 27, 2025

Silicon Valley work culture shifts from perks to pressure

Business Insider’s Alistair Barr explains how Big Tech companies are turning away from the perks that defined Silicon Valley work culture a decade ago, to strict performance reviews.

It seemed like tech companies couldn't hire fast enough years ago, but many have been getting leaner and meaner in recent years.

As firms like Microsoft, Meta and Google pivot resources to AI, they've made cuts in other areas and, according to a series of recent reports from Business Insider, they've instituted stricter performance reviews so workers ranked lower could be at risk of getting yanked.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Alistair Barr, author of the Business Insider Tech Memo Newsletter to learn more.

