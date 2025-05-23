Bytes: Week in Review – “Take It Down” act becomes law, AI dominates Google I/O and Fortnite returns to Apple App Store

This week, Google held its big developers conference called I/O at its Mountain View headquarters. And as expected the company announced a whole bunch of new AI features. We'll get into it in today's Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week In Review.

Plus, the game Fortnite finally returns to the Apple App Store after a long legal drama.

But first, a new federal AI regulation became law this week. President Donald Trump signed the "Take It Down" Act which requires internet publishers to take down intimate images like revenge porn or deepfakes within 48 hours of a complaint.

A number of states have already passed similar legislation and this federal act had bipartisan support. But it's not without some controversy.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at WIRED, to learn more.

