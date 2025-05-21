Tariffs may be lower, but they're still disrupting supply chains

The Port of Los Angeles says 20% of container shipments this month were canceled in the wake of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Businesses across the globe are struggling to adjust to the ever-changing tariff situation in the U.S.
Proposed policies in the bill would impact health savings accounts, college savings accounts, taxes on overtime and tips, and more.
Epic Games' super popular multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is available again on Apple's App Store in the U.S. after a long legal battle with Apple. The BBC's Suranjana Tewari reports.