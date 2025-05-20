Marketplace®

Home Depot is in a better position to keep prices as-is than, say, Walmart. Plus: a Black-owned coffee brand, natural gas turbines and tariff-savvy shopping.
The home improvement retailer is in a better position than some to hold the line.
“Stablecoins” are supposed to be worth exactly $1, now and forever. But critics worry that they could cause problem in the noon-crypto economy.
“It really is this full circular, integrated supply chain that we've created,” said Sip & Sonder co-owner Amanda-Jane Thomas.
Electricity demand is surging in the U.S., but there’s years-long wait on the turbines that are a critical component of natural gas power plants.
Stocking up can help save money, but experts warn against buying too much.