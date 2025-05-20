Marketplace®

Higher tariffs are not working out well for automakers. We’ll hear the latest.
Subaru is raising prices, while GM is reportedly freezing shipments to China. Meanwhile, trade talks between the U.S. and Japan — home to Toyota, Honda and others — look to be moving slowly, at best.
The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index fell sharply in April by 1%. It was the largest one-month drop since March 2023.
A private company is envisioning something like a hotel on wheels to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco.