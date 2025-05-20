Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

May 20, 2025

Tariffs are starting to show up in car prices

Higher tariffs are not working out well for automakers. We’ll hear the latest.

Download
Tariffs are starting to show up in car prices
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

Tariffs are starting to show up in car prices