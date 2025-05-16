It's a pretty good time to be a chipmaker in the U.S.; President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East has prompted a flurry of AI deals worth billions. We'll get into the details on today's “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Stateside, the Trump administration rolled back a Biden-era rule that would have limited the export of advanced semiconductors used for AI. The “AI Diffusion” rule, as it was called, aimed to stop the diffusion of American AI tech by creating a tiered system for countries around the globe and limiting access to chips to varying degrees.

Companies involved in the semiconductor supply chain were critical of the rule, though it's still not entirely clear how Trump plans to revamp the regulation.

Plus, what some might call the most obvious rebrand: Warner Bros brings back the "HBO" to its Max streaming platform.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, to discuss all of this and more.

