When stressed consumers and higher prices collide

New reports show that’s the direction our economy’s headed in. Plus, stuck homebuilders, stressed small farmers and cautiously optimistic Canadians.
Consumer spending wasn’t particularly strong last month, and Walmart will be raising prices soon, clearing the way for other retailers to do the same.
While many Canadian companies are hurting because of the trade war, some are booming as clients look for ways to avoid doing business in the U.S.
Todd Adams, president of Sanitube, shares his plans for the next 90 days as he decides what to import from factories in China.
New analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights shows U.S. natural gas companies are catching up to oil companies in their valuations amid demand growth from AI and foreign importers of liquefied natural gas.
There's a lot of pent-up demand for new homes, but homebuilders are facing a combination of high interest rates, labor shortages and tariffs on construction materials.
Under President Trump, the USDA is rolling back programs intended to strengthen local food supply chains. Small scale farmers are most affected.