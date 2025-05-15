Marketplace®

May 15, 2025

When stressed consumers and higher prices collide

New reports show that’s the direction our economy’s headed in. Plus, stuck homebuilders, stressed small farmers and cautiously optimistic Canadians.

Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

