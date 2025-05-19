Having a child in a digital economy

Having a baby in the era of apps, influencers, subreddits and Facebook groups, has its ups and downs.

Journalist Amanda Hess thought she knew all about it as an internet culture writer for the New York Times, but found herself surprised when she was the one expecting.

She writes about how pregnancy magnified her relationship with technology in a new memoir, “Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age.”

It begins, actually before conception — with the period-tracking app, Flo Health.

