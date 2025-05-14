Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

May 14, 2025

Growing insurance premiums — and problems

California regulators are allowing State Farm to charge more following this year's LA wildfires. Consumers in other states are also grappling with higher premiums.

Download
Growing insurance premiums — and problems
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team