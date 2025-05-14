Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

May 14, 2025

AI technologies are more riddled with marketing hype than actual capabilities, new book suggests

Alex Hanna and Emily Bender, coauthors of "The AI Con: How to Fight Big Tech's Hype and Create the Future We Want," say current AI systems aren't democratizing creativity and labor, but rather cheapening it, while also preventing consumers from owning the data collected on them.

Download
AI technologies are more riddled with marketing hype than actual capabilities, new book suggests
sankai/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Book jacket for "The AI Con"
Book jacket for "The AI Con: How to Fight Big Tech's Hype and Create the Future We Want."
Courtesy of Harper

The excitement around AI has gotten a bit frothy. Those two magic letters are everywhere, promising everything. Authors Emily Bender and Alex Hanna want us all to take a beat and a more critical look, per their new book "The AI Con: How to Fight Big Tech's Hype and Create the Future We Want."

Bender is a linguist at the University of Washington who helped popularize the term "stochastic parrots" to describe large language models. And Hanna is the director of research at the Distributed AI Institute, formerly an AI ethicist at Google. She says claims of AI's artistic prowess can be misleading.

More on this

Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000” podcast

Not all AI is, well, AI” from Marketplace Tech

Do we have an AI hype problem?” from Marketplace Tech

On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?” from the Association for Computing Machinery

The Team