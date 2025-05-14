AI technologies are more riddled with marketing hype than actual capabilities, new book suggests

Book jacket for "The AI Con: How to Fight Big Tech's Hype and Create the Future We Want." Courtesy of Harper

The excitement around AI has gotten a bit frothy. Those two magic letters are everywhere, promising everything. Authors Emily Bender and Alex Hanna want us all to take a beat and a more critical look, per their new book "The AI Con: How to Fight Big Tech's Hype and Create the Future We Want."

Bender is a linguist at the University of Washington who helped popularize the term "stochastic parrots" to describe large language models. And Hanna is the director of research at the Distributed AI Institute, formerly an AI ethicist at Google. She says claims of AI's artistic prowess can be misleading.

More on this

“Mystery AI Hype Theater 3000” podcast

“Not all AI is, well, AI” from Marketplace Tech

“Do we have an AI hype problem?” from Marketplace Tech

“On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?” from the Association for Computing Machinery