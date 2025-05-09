Uncertainty is the name of the game

This week, the Federal Reserve opted to leave short-term interest rates alone, despite concerns about the rising risks of a weakening U.S. economy. Plus, why NOAA is retiring its billion-dollar disaster database.
Marketplace host Amy Scott talks to Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the latest interest rate decision, where trade policy stands now, and the rest of the week’s economic news for the Weekly Wrap.
Median property taxes in the U.S. rose by an average of more than 10% between 2021 and 2023, according to an analysis by LendingTree. More than half of homeowners with a mortgage are paying more than $3,000 a year.