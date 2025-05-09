Bytes: Week in Review - DOJ pushes Google ad tech sell off, OpenAI cancels for-profit plans and Skype shuts down

Google has been ruled a monopoly, not once but twice — first in its search business and then in its ad business. We're diving into the latest move by the Department of Justice on today's “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, OpenAI retreats from it's pivot to profit after its plan to restructure the business hit some snags.

And we say goodbye to the old-school internet phone call platform Skype.

But back to that Google case. This week the DOJ again pushed for breaking up part of the company's business. Officials want the the tech giant to sell two of its ad tech products, which Google says would be nearly impossible.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, to discuss all these topics and more.

