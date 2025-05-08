Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1388May 8, 2025

So, about that U.S.-UK trade "deal"

Will U.S.-U.K. trade relations keep calm and carry on?

Download
So, about that U.S.-UK trade "deal"
Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Following Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, the United States has now struck a trade deal (sorta) with the United Kingdom. We’ll get into it. Plus, childcare costs a lot – and in some places, more than rent. Then, we’ll smile at the unexpected joy of “swole culture.” And what if, instead of sports metaphors, we used makeup lingo at work?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Team

So, about that U.S.-UK trade "deal"