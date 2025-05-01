Marketplace®

Season 11Episode 1May 1, 2025

Will you be my nanny?

Hanna Sanborn couldn’t afford child care. Bryer Rossi needed an escape from his job. Together, they shaped a plan that spun their lives in a whole new direction.

Bryer Rossi, left, and Hanna Sanborn.
Bryer Rossi, left, and Hanna Sanborn.
Courtesy of Hanna Sanborn

When Hanna Sanborn was 12 years old, she made herself a promise: if she didn’t have kids by the time she turned 30, she’d figure out a way to do it on her own. Thirty came, she was single, so she found a sperm donor, did IVF, and became pregnant with twins. 

Everything was going smoothly – until a routine check-up turned into an emergency. Doctors told Sanborn she had preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening condition for both parent and baby, and that she needed to deliver imminently. Her twins were born months before their due date; by the time they finally left the NICU, Hanna had just one week of maternity leave left. 

The financial reality hit hard. She was a single mom, working full-time, with two tiny babies. Child care would cost more than her rent. 

Meanwhile, her best friend and coworker, Bryer Rossi, was burnt out at work, desperate to quit but unable to afford it. Sanborn couldn’t help but daydream: “Maybe Bryer will quit his job and watch the kids.”

It started as a half-joke, the kind of thing friends say when they imagine living on the same block someday. “It’s the best of both worlds,” Rossi told “This is Uncomfortable” host Reema Khrais. “We get to hang out all day, I get paid, I get to be with the kids …”

But sometimes a running joke becomes a lifeline. 

As the financial pressure mounted, Sanborn and Rossi crafted a caregiving plan that changed the way they viewed themselves, and each other, forever.

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And, if you want to tell us what you thought – about the episode or anything else – email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.

The Team

