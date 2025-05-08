Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

May 8, 2025

A muffin recipe that includes chocolate, blueberries and tariffs

Bakers beware: Tariffs are coming for ingredients like chocolate, vanilla and blueberries.

Download
A muffin recipe that includes chocolate, blueberries and tariffs
Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

A muffin recipe that includes chocolate, blueberries and tariffs