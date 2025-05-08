Marketplace®

Bakers beware: Tariffs are coming for ingredients like chocolate, vanilla and blueberries.
A Realtor.com report finds that both the price and square footage of newly built homes are decreasing in about a quarter of the 100 largest metropolitan areas.
Beyond Good is a company known for its Madagascar vanilla and chocolate. Tim McCollum, Beyond Good's CEO and founder, discusses how he's thinking about tariffs in this uncertain moment.
Canada and the Northwest U.S. act as one to support the blueberry business, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But tariffs could disturb that relationship.