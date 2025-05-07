U.S. to talk trade with China

Top officials from both countries will meet in Geneva this week. Plus, a small business owner reopens after Hurricane Helene and one young mom discusses her economic reality.
Kai explains the latest decision by the Federal Reserve and what it means in the face of a trade war, economic uncertainty and competing economic interests.
President Donald Trump has said he wants a “fair trade deal,” but the pressure created by sky-high tariffs might limit what can be accomplished at talks this week.
Inflation has made life more expensive. But young adults don't exactly know what things used to cost.
It makes sense for multinationals that do business in the Eurozone.
They’re trying to justify price increases while also avoiding controversy.
"Being able to be here again, it's all I could ever hope for," said Hannah Burnisky, owner of Cold Mountain Art Collective in Canton, North Carolina.