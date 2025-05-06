What comes after the trade deficit surge

Imports will fall, that’s for sure. But exports might fall too. Plus, we discuss what we won’t hear at Wednesday’s Federal Reserve press conference.
Kai talks with Bloomberg's David Gura about what we won't hear at the Federal Reserve presser this Wednesday but should be talking about.
The U.S. will import less and our exports will likely also suffer because of retaliatory tariffs from other countries.
"Who knows what's going to happen next?" said one soon-to-be retiree. "It's not like we're 30 and we can recoup."
Borrowing isn’t cheap right now, especially for riskier businesses.
It used to take the Earth 3 billion years, 2,000-degree temperatures, a little carbon and a lot of pressure to grow a diamond. Now, a new machine can do it in five days.