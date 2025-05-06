It's definitely not the kind of message most workers want to see hit their inbox from the higher ups but that's exactly what Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of the freelance platform Fiverr, wrote in an internal memo to his staff in April.

“AI is coming for your jobs. Heck, it's coming for my job too. This is a wake-up call. It does not matter if you are a programmer, designer, product manager, data scientist, lawyer, customer support rep, salesperson, or a finance person - AI is coming for you,” wrote Kaufman.

Kaufman has since circulated the note publicly on social media. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Kaufman, about his "radical candor" on the subject and how he wanted to spur people to think creatively about how to remain relevant in the face of fast-changing technology.

