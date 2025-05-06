Marketplace®

Marketplace Morning Report

May 6, 2025

Betting coins on the conclave

People worldwide are placing millions of dollars in bets over who they think will become the next pontiff.

Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez leaves the Vatican on May 5.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

