Bytes: Week in Review - Meta's new AI assistant, a health care data leak and economic uncertainty in health tech

Earlier this week marked 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term. And we're checking in with the health tech investment sector to see how all the changes are affecting their business on today's “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, a massive data leak put California Blue Shield members' most sensitive medical details at risk.

But first - Meta is launching a dedicated AI app that could go head to head with the likes of ChatGPT. The announcement came during a big week for Big Tech - with Meta and several other companies reporting earnings. Meta also hosted an AI developers conference it called Llamacon - named for its large language models.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Christina Farr, managing director at Manatt Health, to break down all these topics.

