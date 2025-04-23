Marketplace®

Q1 auto sales at Tesla were down 20%, and profits were down a whopping 70%.
A downbeat Elon Musk recently had to explain crummy quarterly results for his electric car company Tesla. Musk told investors he'll be spending less time with President Donald Trump's DOGE team and more time doing his private-sector work.
These companies are trying to predict when the resilient American consumer will break under rising prices and stop splurging on things like travel and takeout.
Would-be buyers are worried about inflation — and watching their 401(k)s dwindle.