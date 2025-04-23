Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Apr 23, 2025

A few "choice phrases" from the president can swing markets

The stock market is open with wind at its back on news that President Trump says he won’t be firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Download
A few "choice phrases" from the president can swing markets
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

A few "choice phrases" from the president can swing markets