Why the dollar is falling

The U.S. dollar is down more than 1% this morning — a potential sign of investor anxiety over President Donald Trump’s threats to Federal Reserve independence.
Traders were already losing their appetite for dollars over President Donald Trump's tariffs. Then last week on Truth Social, Trump talked about Powell’s "termination." And that's hitting the value of the U.S. dollar.
Capital One and Discover are all set to combine into one after federal antitrust regulators gave the go-ahead. The two companies say they'll merge by mid-May.
And their amount of debt is also on the rise. That’s pushing more households into the ranks of the financially precarious.