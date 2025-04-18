Nvidia gets caught up in the trade war, the titans of Twitter/X debate intellectual property law, and the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Meta kicks off in court.

We're digging into all of it on today's Tech Bytes: Week in Review. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino speaks with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, about what we learned in Week 1 of Meta's monopoly trial.

