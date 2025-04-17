Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Apr 17, 2025

Amid turmoil, firms cling to their employees

Stable jobless claims signal companies are following a wait-and-see approach in this uncertain economy. Plus, get that EV tax credit while you still can, and check your mail for a check from Wells Fargo.

Amid turmoil, firms cling to their employees
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Amid turmoil, firms cling to their employees