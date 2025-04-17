Marketplace®

Stable jobless claims signal companies are following a wait-and-see approach in this uncertain economy. Plus, get that EV tax credit while you still can, and check your mail for a check from Wells Fargo.
The European Union is facing a very different economic situation than the United States, and tariffs play a big role in that.
Although her business premises were destroyed, Shelene Hearring’s students helped her understand that “all the spirits, all the energy, all the love, all those years were still living.”
The Trump administration has taken aim at programs intended to boost electric vehicle adoption, but for now, consumer tax credits for EVs are still available.
The lawsuit alleged that, in the early days of the pandemic, Wells Fargo put hundreds of thousands of mortgages into forbearance — sometimes without the borrowers even knowing it or asking for it.