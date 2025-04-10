Marketplace®

After a volatile week for Treasury bonds, investors aren’t feeling as confident about the market. Plus, Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic weighs in on our economic moment.
Businesses, consumers and the Fed are moving carefully because of uncertainty, says Raphael Bostic. “When the fog gets thicker, you're going to pull over and wait.”
A government debt sale this week went poorly because potential buyers were spooked by tariffs.
For many millennials, the answer has an overwhelming impact on how they feel about the economy.
The president’s executive orders calling for an end to DEI across the federal government is set to change the way tens of billions of dollars in federal contracts are awarded.