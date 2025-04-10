Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Apr 10, 2025

Eyeing the bond market

After a volatile week for Treasury bonds, investors aren’t feeling as confident about the market. Plus, Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic weighs in on our economic moment.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

