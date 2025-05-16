Redefining the "college senior"

Today, we’ll visit a college outside of Baltimore that offers retirees the benefits of campus life. Also: strong growth at a Michigan small business and low credit appetite among consumers.
This week, we're joined by Courtenay Brown at Axios and Rachel Siegal at The Washington Post to discuss inflation, tariff policy changes and the rest of the week’s economic news.
Many consumers are thinking twice about taking on debt, while many lenders are tightening standards on credit card loans.
Not every product intended for the U.S. can be sold to different markets.
“I’m not saying it’s going to be the best year ever,” said Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, Michigan, “but I’m thinking that we’re going to be doing alright.”
On some campuses, the term “college senior” is taking on a whole new meaning.