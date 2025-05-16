Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

May 16, 2025

Redefining the "college senior"

Today, we’ll visit a college outside of Baltimore that offers retirees the benefits of campus life. Also: strong growth at a Michigan small business and low credit appetite among consumers.

Download
Redefining the "college senior"
Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team