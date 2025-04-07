Footwear will likely still be “Made in China”

Past efforts to move shoe manufacturing to Vietnam or Cambodia didn't go so great. Plus, cheaper solar panels and falling copper prices.
High tariffs could spur inflation and hold back employment, pulling the Federal Reserve in different directions on interest rates.
Shoe making has been shifting to countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia but China is still a leading footwear manufacturer
Companies may have to shift more production to the U.S. or sales to other countries. Coordination among partners, though, may be difficult.
Copper prices rose rapidly a few weeks ago, ahead of further tariff announcements. But the metal ended up on a short list of goods exempted from import taxes.
Concentrated solar power was one of several technologies that showed promise. Ivanpah's main buyer is pulling out to save customers money.