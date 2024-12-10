Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Adventures in Housing

Amid rising property taxes, this homeowner turned to Airbnb

Sofia Terenzio Dec 10, 2024
"Without the Airbnb covering our property taxes, we would probably have to move," said Charlotte Kreutz, a homeowner in Jersey City, New Jersey. Courtesy Kreutz
Adventures in Housing

Amid rising property taxes, this homeowner turned to Airbnb

Sofia Terenzio Dec 10, 2024
"Without the Airbnb covering our property taxes, we would probably have to move," said Charlotte Kreutz, a homeowner in Jersey City, New Jersey. Courtesy Kreutz
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
An Airbnb listing of a bedroom with a text below that reads "Lovely private bed/bath Paulus Hook, Jersey City."
The Airbnb listing for a room in Kreutz’s home. (Courtesy Kreutz)

Charlotte Kreutz and her husband, Tom, own an 1877 Victorian home in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey.

The couple first purchased the property in 1995 for $166,000. With a child on the way, the couple decided to rent out the top floor of the four-story home to help pay the mortgage and for some additional income.

After years of relatively “easy, simple living,” Kreutz lost her job in 2018. Around the same time, the home’s property taxes skyrocketed. “When we bought the house, they were $8,000,” said Kreutz of the taxes. After a city assessment, “they went up almost immediately to about $24,000.”

To make ends meet, Kreutz decided to list a room in the house on Airbnb. “I had been thinking about doing an Airbnb, but all of a sudden it was critical to do an Airbnb because we needed a lot of money to keep paying the property taxes,” she said. “So that’s what I did.”

To hear the rest of Kreutz story, click the audio player above.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

