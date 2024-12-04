Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Adventures in Housing

Renting in New York can be rough, but she found something “really special”

Sarah Leeson Dec 4, 2024
Urban canyons: High-density living in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Urban canyons: High-density living in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
We’ve been exploring housing history on “Marketplace” lately: the origins of the ranch house, the college dorm, the mobile home and all sorts of styles and trends that define American housing.

Just as housing has history, though, the people who live in those homes create their own history.

Writer Melissa Mesku, a former New Yorker, joined “Marketplace” to look back on the years she lived in the city and the apartment that still sticks with her.

“I don’t know [the apartment’s] current status,” Mesku said. “I don’t know if it’s still a rent-stabilized place or not. Maybe it got renovated. Maybe the old parquet floor is gone. But the apartment was really special.”

Listen in the player above to hear the full story.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

