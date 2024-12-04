We’ve been exploring housing history on “Marketplace” lately: the origins of the ranch house, the college dorm, the mobile home and all sorts of styles and trends that define American housing.

Just as housing has history, though, the people who live in those homes create their own history.

Writer Melissa Mesku, a former New Yorker, joined “Marketplace” to look back on the years she lived in the city and the apartment that still sticks with her.

“I don’t know [the apartment’s] current status,” Mesku said. “I don’t know if it’s still a rent-stabilized place or not. Maybe it got renovated. Maybe the old parquet floor is gone. But the apartment was really special.”

